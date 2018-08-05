Kevin Durant Gives Advice to Dwyane Wade's Son Zaire and Says 'I'm Here for You'

Noah Graham/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant broke down film with Zaire Wade, Dwyane Wade's son, telling him "I'm here for you" amid his words of wisdom (h/t Alysha Tsuji of For the Win):

"How I picture your game is: I like when you're the second, third option. You getting everybody involved; then boom, you go off 15, 16. But I think you could get six, seven assists, five or six rebounds too if you ain't scoring. It ain't all about the bucket. Impact the game always—shooting the ball sometimes—because you want a good team.

"Keep balling, bro. You got a long ways to go. It ain't gonna happen overnight, either. Keep working. You know I got you whenever you need something; hit me. If you got something you want to talk about, hit me. I know pops good, but just to give you a different look. I'm here for you."

Other advice from Durant included learning how to cut off the ball better, being aggressive when open from three and attacking space on the fast break (making plays going downhill).

You can see the full video with Overtime below:

People may have strong opinions on Durant since his move to Golden State, but there's no question he's a student of the game. If Durant is offering you advice on your game, it would be wise to listen.

Of course, if you also have Dwyane Wade giving you basketball pointers, you're in good shape. Oh, and having good genes helps too.