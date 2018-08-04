NASCAR at Watkins Glen 2018 Qualifying Results: Denny Hamlin Takes Pole

NASCAR at Watkins Glen 2018 Qualifying Results: Denny Hamlin Takes PoleAugust 5, 2018
Denny Hamlin will start from the pole position at the 2018 Go Bowling at Watkins Glen on Sunday after posting the top qualifying speed of 125.534 mph and time of 70.26 seconds Saturday.
Kyle Busch was right on Hamlin's bumper with a lap time of 70.32 seconds to earn a spot on the front row. Chase Elliott, Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Larson round out the top five.
Denny Delivers! @dennyhamlin (70.26) bumps @KyleBusch (70.32) from the top spot in #BuschPole qualifying. https://t.co/ol74l32UxF
Here's how the entire lineup for Sunday's race will start, via NASCAR.com:
Row 1: Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch
Row 2: Chase Elliott, Martin Truex Jr.
Row 3: Kyle Larson, Joey Logano
Row 4: Aric Almirola, A.J. Allmendinger
Row 5: Erik Jones, Kasey Kahne
Row 6: Ryan Blaney, Michael McDowell
Row 7: Jimmie Johnson, Paul Menard
Row 8: Jamie McMurray, Kevin Harvick
Row 9: William Byron, Brad Keselowski
Row 10: Clint Bowyer, Ryan Newman
Row 11: Kurt Busch, Chris Buescher
Row 12: Daniel Suarez, Alex Bowman
Row 13: Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Austin Dillon
Row 14: David Ragan, Matt Kenseth
Row 15: Parker Kligerman, Matt DiBenedetto
Row 16: Bubba Wallace, Ty Dillon
Row 17: Cole Whitt, Ross Chastain
Row 18: Josh Bilicki, Spencer Gallagher
Row 19: Landon Cassill
Busch comes into this race with all the momentum in the world. The runner-up for last year's championship overcame a failed inspection after qualifying last week to win the Gander Outdoors 400 at Pocono after starting 28th. He increased his lead in the overall standings to 58 points over Kevin Harvick.
Hamlin, who is ninth in the playoff standings, won his first pole of the season and is in search of his first victory since September 2017.
NASCAR reporter Jeff Gluck also noted Hamlin did something on Saturday he's never done in his career:
Denny Hamlin unofficially wins the pole for Watkins Glen. This is potentially his first career pole at a road course (27th overall if it stands). Again, they will not do inspection until TOMORROW morning. So stay tuned starting at 8 a.m. ET.
Starting in the second row, Elliott continues his strong showing at Watkins Glen this weekend. He posted the fastest time during Saturday's final practice at 70.83 seconds.
Truex, who is the defending champion at this event, is starting next to Elliott. He's seeking his third straight victory on a road course. The reigning Monster Energy Cup Series champion is third in with 762 points and can close the gap on Busch atop the rankings.
Watkins Glen's road course is going to serve as good preparation for the playoffs. NASCAR added the unique track to part of its 10-race championship format this year, though it will come in the form a modified Charlotte Motor Speedway.
This marks the first time a road course will be featured in the playoff, which should only add to the drama because of how difficult these tracks can be.
Matt Kenseth, for instance, has 39 career Monster Energy Series wins. None have come on a road course, though he nearly ended that streak with a second-place finish last year. The 46-year-old will need to be on top of his game to change his luck Sunday as he starts from the 28th position.
