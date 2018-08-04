Lakers News: Jeanie Buss Praises LeBron James After Donald Trump Insults

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 15: Head coach Tyronn Lue (L) of the Cleveland Cavaliers talks with LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers after a quarterfinal game of the 2018 NBA Summer League between the Lakers and the Detroit Pistons at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers CEO and controlling owner Jeanie Buss said the organization "could not be more proud" to have LeBron James as a member of the organization following remarks made by President Donald Trump.

"We could not be more proud to have LeBron James as part of our Lakers family," Buss said in a statement on Saturday. "He is an incredibly thoughtful and intelligent leader and clearly appreciates the power that sports has to unite communities and inspire the world to be a better place. Those efforts should be celebrated by all."

Buss' supportive words come one day after Trump tweeted that CNN's Don Lemon "made Lebron look smart, which isn't easy to do."

Remarks James made in a sit-down with Lemon centered around the opening of his I Promise School for at-risk youth in Akron, Ohio, this week seemed to provoke the insult.

"He's trying to divide our sport, but at the end of the day, sport is the reason why we all come together," James told Lemon.

The newest member of the Lakers also said he would not have any interest in sitting down for a conversation with Trump, adding, "I'd sit across from Barack [Obama], though."

"LeBron is one of the all-time greatest NBA players and one of the most accomplished athletes," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement provided to USA Today's Sam Amick on Saturday. "He runs a very successful media company. He's sent hundreds of students to college and just opened a school in Akron where at-risk students will receive free tuition, meals and transportation. I greatly admire his intelligence and business acumen and have enormous respect and appreciation for what he does in his community."

