Lincoln Riley: 'We'll See' If This Is Kyler Murray's Last Year at Oklahoma

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley isn't ruling out the possibility that quarterback Kyler Murray could return to school in 2019.

During a news conference on Friday, Riley had an interesting answer to a question about Murray's approach to this season after signing a contract to play baseball with the Oakland Athletics.

“Well, I'm not gonna really ... decide how I want to handle that ... um, we'll see if it's his final year," Riley said, via Eric Bailey of the Tulsa World. "That hasn't really been determined yet. I'm not worried about it if it is or if it isn't. That's gonna have no impact on this year.”

Murray was selected by the Athletics' with the ninth overall pick in the 2018 MLB draft.

He signed a contract with the team in June that included a $4.66 million signing bonus and is expected to play one more year of college football before reporting to spring training in February.

"He's really fun to watch on a football field, and he's going to be fun to watch on a baseball field," A's general manager Billy Beane told reporters. "It's neat that he gets to do both, and that the country gets to see both, but we're going to get the best years, and he's going to have a great baseball career."

With 2017 Heisman winner Baker Mayfield now in the NFL, Oklahoma's starting quarterback remains a question heading into the season opener on Sept. 1 against Florida Atlantic.

Murray and sophomore Austin Kendall are competing to lead the Sooners offense in 2018.