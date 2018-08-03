Barcelona Transfer News: Lucas Digne Reveals Yerry Mina Exit Talks

JOSEP LAGO/Getty Images

New Everton full-back Lucas Digne has told reporters he has spoken to Barcelona defender Yerry Mina about a possible switch to Merseyside, with the Colombian also linked with a move to Manchester United.

Per the Mirror's James Whaling, Digne said he has tried to convince his former team-mate to join him: "I hope to see him here but I don't know really! He'll choose the best for his career and we'll see. I said to him to come but we'll see. Really I don't know. He's a good player and a good guy."

Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo (h/t Dan O'Toole of the Manchester Evening News) previously reported Mina has agreed personal terms with the Red Devils.

Ricardo Mazalan/Associated Press

Digne and Mina were both mere depth options for the Catalans last season, leading to plenty of transfer speculation for both.

In the case of Digne, those rumours weren't a surprise. After a great spell with AS Roma, his two seasons with the Blaugrana had been a waste, and he needed to get back to being a starter in order to grow as a player and return to the national team picture.

Mina's situation is a little more complex. The 23-year-old only made the switch to the Camp Nou in January, and while his first months with the Blaugrana did not go well, he flashed his talent in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, showing the Catalans were smart to invest in him.

Despite that good form, Barcelona seem determined to move him on already, and the Red Devils continue to be mentioned as the likely destination. Those reports are a little puzzling, per football writer Sam Pilger:

It's worth noting there have been some ludicrous claims involving the defender, who has been a hot name for the rumour mill, per Sport Witness:

A move to a club like Everton would likely be ideal for all parties involved, as the Colombian seems a better fit for a smaller club than United or Barcelona at this stage of his career. Even a loan deal could be an option, ensuring Barcelona don't have to give up on their investment completely so soon.

If United are legitimately interested, it will be difficult to convince Mina to spurn the Premier League giants for the Toffees. Everton are in a good place, with Marco Silva and Marcel Brands now running the show, but the Red Devils are a far bigger name in the sport.