Ohio State Forms Independent Board Group for Investigation Involving Urban Meyer

Ohio State University has formed a special independent board to oversee the investigation of head football coach Urban Meyer, the school announced Thursday.

According to a release forwarded by The Athletic's Ari Wasserman, the group "will direct the work of the investigative team and be available to provide consultation and advice and assist with communication with the full board on the matter."

The board's formation comes one day after Ohio State announced it was placing Meyer on paid adminstrative leave amid claims that he was aware of a domestic violence allegation against former assistant coach Zach Smith.

"Gene (Smith, the AD) and I agree that being on leave during this inquiry will facilitate its completion," Meyer said in a statement Wednesday, per USA Today's Paul Myerberg. "This allows the team to conduct training camp with minimal distraction. I eagerly look forward to the resolution of this matter."

On Wednesday, college football reporter Brett McMurphy published an extensive investigation into allegations that personnel at Ohio State knew of Smith's alleged violence toward his ex-wife, Courtney Smith.

"All the (coaches) wives knew," Courtney Smith told McMurphy. "They all did. Every single one.”

Additionally, Courtney Smith told Stadium that she thought Meyer was aware of her ex-husband's actions.

"I do believe he knew, and instead he chose to help the abuser and enable the abuser and believe whatever story Zach was telling everybody," she said.