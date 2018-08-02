Beanie Wells: Urban Meyer Must Be Fired If He Knew About Zach Smith Allegations

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Former Ohio State running back Beanie Wells said the school should fire Urban Meyer if he knew about the domestic violence allegations against ex-wide receivers coach Zach Smith.

"I think in this situation, you have to do what's morally right. That probably would be to make a change, if he did indeed know everything that was going on, and kinda swept it under the rug," Wells told TMZ Sports. "If that's the case then you have to move forward as a university."

Wells played for Ohio State from 2006-09 and currently works for a Columbus radio show. His tenure with the Buckeyes predates Meyer, who took over as head coach in 2012.

Courtney Smith, the ex-wife of Zach Smith, went public with her allegations of repeated physical abuse from her husband Wednesday. She told Brett McMurphy that she informed Shelley Meyer, the wife of Urban, about the abuse. Shelley Meyer then said she would inform Urban about the matter.

"All the (coaches) wives knew," Courtney Smith said. "They all did. Every single one."

Ohio State placed Meyer on paid administrative leave hours after McMurphy's report surfaced. It's unclear at this time whether Shelley Meyer ever informed Urban about the abuse. Urban Meyer told reporters at Big Ten media day that he was unaware until Courtney Smith filed a restraining order against Zach on behalf of herself and their children.

"I can't say it didn't happen because I wasn't there. I was never told about anything and nothing ever came to light," Meyer told reporters. "Never had a conversation about it. The first I heard about that was last night."

Wells said the public backlash of keeping Meyer aboard if he was lying would make it impossible to keep him on.

"I think you open yourself up to a completely different can of worms by keeping him on board," Wells said. "I just think of all the women's rights groups out there. All the domestic violence advocates out there that would be against the university with him being still the head coach if he indeed did know what actually transpired."

Smith was previously accused of domestic violence in 2009 during his time at Florida under Meyer, who reported it to the university. Smith stayed on Meyer's staff, and no charges were ever filed.

"We found out what happened according to both parties, we met with them. There were no charges. Everything was dropped," Meyer told reporters. "It was a very young couple and I saw a very talented young coach and we moved forward."