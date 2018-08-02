Latest on Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Contract Rumours Amid Manchester United Links

Paolo Bruno/Getty Images

Lazio have reportedly offered Manchester United, Chelsea and Juventus transfer target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic a new contract.

According to Il Repubblica (via CalcioMercato), the Serb is still a wanted man, but Lazio have not received any offers worth contemplating.

Italian gossip website TMW Web (h/t Football Italia) previously claimed the player already told a fan he will not be leaving this summer.

The new report stated Juventus are planning another attempt for Milinkovic-Savic, but only if Miralem Pjanic leaves the club, which seems unlikely at this point.

Milinkovic-Savic was one of the most popular names on the transfer market heading into the 2018 World Cup, but things have gone quiet since then. Although he had a solid tournament with Serbia, Lazio's asking price was always expected to be high, and it would appear too high at this point.

Gazzetta dello Sport added another wrinkle to these latest reports (via Tom Coast of Sport Witness):

Milinkovic-Savic had a sensational 2017-18 campaign, but interested clubs may want to see whether he can back it up this year before splashing the cash. Another great year for the 23-year-old will most likely lead to a move to a bigger club, and in the meantime, it wouldn't be a surprise if he agreed to a new contract.