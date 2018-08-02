Chelsea Transfer News: Wilfried Zaha Reportedly Wants Blues Move Amid Rumours

MB Media/Getty Images

Wilfried Zaha is reportedly intent on leaving Crystal Palace for Chelsea this summer and is said to have told his team-mates he's on his way out of Selhurst Park.

The Mirror's James Nursey wrote that Zaha could even consider handing in a transfer request to get the wheels in motion for a move to Stamford Bridge.

According to Nursey, Zaha is reluctant to move back north following his failed stint with Manchester United, and it appears as though Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea have caught his eye as the favoured destination.

Zaha made only four senior appearances for United and was loaned back to Palace, as well as Cardiff City, before returning to south London permanently in 2015. Despite that setback, he's ready for another shot at the big time, said Bleacher Report's Sam Pilger:

The 25-year-old signed his current £100,000-per-week contract last year and is said to have rejected new terms at Selhurst Park worth £125,000 per week, wrote Nursey.

That deal doesn't expire until 2022 and gives the Eagles some security in deciding the fate of their academy graduate, although Chelsea would likely be able to offer a more lucrative deal.

However, there's a chance the Blues may first need to clarify Willian's future at Stamford Bridge. The Brazilian has been linked with an exit all summer, and new boss Sarri was reportedly unhappy with Willian for failing to report for pre-season training last Friday, per BBC Sport.

Meanwhile, Zaha has gotten on with his Palace pre-season in style, and the results of his hard work showed in the 4-0 friendly win over Reading, where he notched two goals and one assist:

The Eagles can't convince their star man to sign an extension, which is likely to be even tougher after they signed Max Meyer on a free transfer, making him by far their highest-paid player on £170,000 per week, per the Daily Mail's Matt Barlow.

It's a simple truth of modern football that you need to spend like the best to keep the best, but former Palace chairman Simon Jordan suggested on TalkSport that Zaha, who first joined the club during his ownership, is worth extreme money:

Chelsea aren't able to offer UEFA Champions League football this season, but Zaha could make for a valuable recruit this summer if he does wish to join; many elite talents will refuse to step outside Europe's premier competition.

That being said, there is yet to be mention of Chelsea and Palace agreeing any sort of fee, meaning Zaha may have rushed into informing friends of any transfer unless a compromise can be reached.