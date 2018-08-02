Ohio St. Removes Player, Coach Media Availability Amid Urban Meyer Investigation

Annie Rice/Associated Press

Ohio State has removed players and coaches from all scheduled media availability "until further notice" as it investigates Urban Meyer's knowledge and handling of 2015 domestic violence allegations against former wide receivers coach Zach Smith.

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg provided the notification from the school. Ohio State says further information will be made available Monday.

