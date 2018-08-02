Ohio St. Removes Player, Coach Media Availability Amid Urban Meyer Investigation

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 2, 2018

Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer autographs a hat at the Big Ten Conference NCAA college football media days in Chicago, Tuesday, July 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Annie Rice)
Annie Rice/Associated Press

Ohio State has removed players and coaches from all scheduled media availability "until further notice" as it investigates Urban Meyer's knowledge and handling of 2015 domestic violence allegations against former wide receivers coach Zach Smith. 

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg provided the notification from the school. Ohio State says further information will be made available Monday.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Restaurant Suspends Sponsorship with Meyer

    Ohio State Football logo
    Ohio State Football

    Restaurant Suspends Sponsorship with Meyer

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Rumors: Campbell a Frontrunner for OSU HC If Meyer Is Out

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Rumors: Campbell a Frontrunner for OSU HC If Meyer Is Out

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Paterno: Ohio St. Shouldn't Give in to 'Mob Mentality'

    Ohio State Football logo
    Ohio State Football

    Paterno: Ohio St. Shouldn't Give in to 'Mob Mentality'

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Jay Paterno Speaks on Urban Meyer Situation

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Jay Paterno Speaks on Urban Meyer Situation

    John Taylor
    via CollegeFootballTalk