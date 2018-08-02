NCAA Football Preseason Rankings 2018: Expert Reactions to Amway Top 25

NCAA Football Preseason Rankings 2018: Expert Reactions to Amway Top 25August 2, 2018
Once again, Alabama is in the top spot in college football.
The Crimson Tide is loaded for another run at the national title in the minds of college football coaches who voted them to their lofty perch in Thursday's release of the Amway Top 25 poll.
USA TODAY Sports @usatodaysports
Surprise, surprise! Look who's back on top of the @AmwayUS Coaches Poll. Check out the complete preseason top 25: https://t.co/jGlsuqpc2z https://t.co/3vjWCT883w
This is the fifth straight year that Alabama has entered the season in the top spot, and while that may look like the coaches have rubber stamped the Crimson Tide to that position, head coach Nick Saban has a team that is loaded with talent and he has proven his worth as one of the game's all-time best coaches.
Amway Coaches Poll
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Ohio State
4. Georgia
5. Oklahoma
6. Washington
7. Wisconsin
8. Miami
9. Penn State
10. Auburn
11. Notre Dame
12. Michigan State
13. Stanford
14. Michigan
15. Southern California
16. TCU
17. Virginia Tech
18. Mississippi State
19. Florida State
20. West Virginia
21. Texas
22. Boise State
23. Central Florida
24. LSU
25. Oklahoma State
Clemson, Ohio State and Georgia follow in the No. 2, 3 and 4 positions, respectively, and if those teams maintain their spots at the end of the season, they would conceivably join Alabama in college football's version of the Final Four.
However, it would be highly unlikely for the season to play out just the way the coaches presume before any game has been played.
If Alabama wasn't such a dominant team, there might be a boatload of criticism from any one of the contending schools, saying their team should be ranked at the top. That's not the case this year, but Clemson's Orange and White pointed out that the Tigers have consistently exceeded expectations.
Orange and White @orangeandwhite
JUST IN: The @AmwayUS Coaches Poll has arrived, and @ClemsonFB is #2. Find out who makes up this year’s preseason top 25. https://t.co/THTNNFQ1uI
Georgia made it all the way to overtime of the national championship game last year, and the Bulldogs have a powerful quarterback-running back combination in Jake Fromm and D'Andre Swift. Seth Emerson of The Athletic points out that the Bulldogs have not seen this kind of respect in a decade.
Seth Emerson @SethWEmerson
Georgia comes in at No. 4 in the preseason coaches poll. That’s the highest preseason rank since UGA was No. 1 in 2008. https://t.co/SYCgj5pmy2
USA Today college football writer Paul Myerberg pointed out that the Southeastern Conference, the Big Ten and the Big 12 were all receiving quite a bit of respect from the coaches.
Paul Myerberg @PaulMyerberg
Breakdown by conference ... SEC: 5 (ranked 1, 4, 10, 18, 24) B10: 5 (ranked 3, 7, 9, 12, 14) B12: 5 (ranked 5, 16, 20, 21, 25) ACC: 4 (ranked 2, 8, 17, 19) P12: 3 (ranked 6, 13, 15) Independent: 1 (ranked 11) MWC: 1 (ranked 22) AAC: 1 (ranked 23)
Michigan is the fifth of five Big Ten schools in the poll, as they are behind Ohio State, Wisconsin, Penn State and Michigan State. The Wolverines face a brutal schedule, and it may be tough for Michigan to maintain its position, as Zach Shaw of CBS points out.
Zach Shaw @_ZachShaw
Michigan will open the season 14th in the Coaches Poll. With five opponents inside the top 12, staying there will be tough for the Wolverines. https://t.co/sqWidYjMr1 https://t.co/dxmDir2Ipy
UCF had an undefeated team last year and the Knights and issued a well-publicized challenge to Alabama at the end of the season.
The Knights are ranked 23rd in the Amway poll, and are clearly unhappy.
