J.A. Happ Placed on Yankees 10-Day DL with Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

New York Yankees pitcher J.A. Happ is reportedly being placed on the 10-day disabled list, according to George A. King III of the New York Post, after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease.

According to Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News, "This is the same illness, common among children, that sent [New York] Mets ace Noah Syndergaard to the 10-day disabled list on July 23 after a start at Yankee Stadium. The team believed Syndergaard contracted the virus at a youth camp."

And Syndergaard had jokes about the news:

According to MayoClinic.org, hand, foot and mouth disease is "characterized by sores in the mouth and a rash on the hands and feet" and is most commonly found in young children.



Washington University and St. Louis Children's Hospital's Dr. Jason Newland told Charles Curtis of For the Win that the illness likely isn't unique to Happ and Syndergaard among athletes.

"I would argue that there have probably been other athletes who had it and it wasn't as severe," he said. "We do know in certain years, there will be really bad cases of hand, foot and mouth."

He added: "We shed it from our respiratory secretions, our mouths or from stool. You pick it up on your hands. People don't wash their hands well, and that's why you see it in kids. Their hygiene isn't very good."

Happ, 35, has made just one start for the Yankees since being acquired by the team ahead of the trade deadline, giving up just one run and three hits in a win. For the season, he's 11-6 with a 4.05 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 132 strikeouts in 120 innings.

With Happ now sidelined, Luis Cessa is likely to get the start on Saturday.