Jay Paterno: Ohio St. Shouldn't Give in to 'Mob Mentality' with Urban Meyer

Chris Knight/Associated Press

Jay Paterno, the son of former Penn State football coach Joe Paterno, wrote an open letter on his website imploring Ohio State to not give into "mob mentality" and rush to judge head coach Urban Meyer.

"We should wait for facts," Paterno wrote. "We should drive a stake in the ground to defend due process. We should shed our implicit bias against people we dislike being accused. We should have courage to stand against the virtual mob gathering for a virtual lynching before we know the facts.

"And for those who need a refresher course: Published allegations do NOT automatically equal facts."

"Anyone interested in justice and what is right should implore the Board at Ohio State to stand up to the mob mentality, to say that 'when we have the facts of the case and only when we have the facts of the case will we react and make informed decisions,'" he continued.

Meyer is currently on paid administrative leave after reports he may have known about past domestic violence allegations against former Buckeyes wide receivers coach Zach Smith.

Courtney Smith, Zach's ex-wife, told Brett McMurphy she informed Meyer's wife, Shelley, of the physical abuse. Shelley Meyer said she would inform Urban about the matter.

"All the (coaches) wives knew," Courtney Smith told McMurphy. "They all did. Every single one."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.