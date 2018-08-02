Donovan Mitchell Helps Fan Who Couldn't Afford iPhone Repair

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell is a rising star on the court, but he is making a difference off the court as well.

On Thursday, Twitter user Andrew Simeona wrote that Mitchell paid for his brother to get his iPhone repaired since he couldn't afford it:

Mitchell later offered a humble response to Simeona's tweet:

The 21-year-old Mitchell is coming off a fantastic rookie season in which he averaged 20.5 points, 3.7 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game en route to finishing second to Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers in Rookie of the Year voting.

The NBA Slam Dunk champion has the makings of a perennial All-Star, but more importantly, he is already heavily involved in the community.

In addition to his random act of kindness, Mitchell hosted the Strikes For Kids Utah Bowling Classic in February to raise funds for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Salt Lake City.