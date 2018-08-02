Donovan Mitchell Helps Fan Who Couldn't Afford iPhone Repair

Donovan Mitchell Helps Fan Who Couldn't Afford iPhone RepairAugust 2, 2018
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell is a rising star on the court, but he is making a difference off the court as well.
On Thursday, Twitter user Andrew Simeona wrote that Mitchell paid for his brother to get his iPhone repaired since he couldn't afford it:
Andrew Simeona 🇼🇸🇬🇷 @DeezyUte
I have a brother that’s a little delayed in his development. At the Apple store today he was told by a rep what he'd have to pay to have his iphone repaired. He couldn't afford it. Spida overheard and covered the cost for him. Donovan is simply the best #takenote https://t.co/NIKvoRBhlM
Mitchell later offered a humble response to Simeona's tweet:
The 21-year-old Mitchell is coming off a fantastic rookie season in which he averaged 20.5 points, 3.7 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game en route to finishing second to Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers in Rookie of the Year voting.
The NBA Slam Dunk champion has the makings of a perennial All-Star, but more importantly, he is already heavily involved in the community.
In addition to his random act of kindness, Mitchell hosted the Strikes For Kids Utah Bowling Classic in February to raise funds for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Salt Lake City.
