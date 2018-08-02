Oregon State Student Sues School, Says Football Player Raped Her

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 2, 2018

Oregon State football helmet in Corvallis, Ore., on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2015.
TIMOTHY J. GONZALEZ/Associated Press

A female Oregon State University student filed a lawsuit against the school for an alleged violation of her rights related to an ongoing rape case involving former OSU football player Jordan Pace.

On Wednesday, Gabrielle Karol of KOIN reported the woman, listed as Jane Doe in court documents, states in the suit that the university issued a "no-contact directive," which forced her to avoid Pace on campus and prohibited her from "communicating with law enforcement and district attorneys."

Pace faces four felony charges in the separate criminal case, including first-degree rape, per Karol. He has pleaded not guilty, with the trial set to begin Oct. 15.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Related

    Who Will Be No. 1 When the Coaches Poll Drops?

    Oregon State Football logo
    Oregon State Football

    Who Will Be No. 1 When the Coaches Poll Drops?

    Scott Gleeson
    via USA TODAY

    Ex-Baylor HC Briles Hired by Football Team in Italy

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Ex-Baylor HC Briles Hired by Football Team in Italy

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    NCAA Clears Gators Transfers Jefferson, Grimes

    College Football logo
    College Football

    NCAA Clears Gators Transfers Jefferson, Grimes

    Tampabay
    via Tampabay

    CFB's Most Dominant Position Units

    College Football logo
    College Football

    CFB's Most Dominant Position Units

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report