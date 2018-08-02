Oregon State Student Sues School, Says Football Player Raped Her

TIMOTHY J. GONZALEZ/Associated Press

A female Oregon State University student filed a lawsuit against the school for an alleged violation of her rights related to an ongoing rape case involving former OSU football player Jordan Pace.

On Wednesday, Gabrielle Karol of KOIN reported the woman, listed as Jane Doe in court documents, states in the suit that the university issued a "no-contact directive," which forced her to avoid Pace on campus and prohibited her from "communicating with law enforcement and district attorneys."

Pace faces four felony charges in the separate criminal case, including first-degree rape, per Karol. He has pleaded not guilty, with the trial set to begin Oct. 15.

