Terrance Williams Has Public Intoxication Charge Dropped from May Arrest

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistAugust 2, 2018

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrance Williams (83) catches a pass during an NFL football game Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
Brandon Wade/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrance Williams has been cleared legally after he was arrested and charged with public intoxication in May.

According to the Dallas Morning News, police in Frisco, Texas, agreed to drop the misdemeanor charge against Williams after he attended an alcohol awareness education course.

Police initially sought to confront Williams after they found that his Lamborghini had crashed into a light pole and abandoned.

Upon locating the Cowboys wideout, officers saw him driving an electronic bicycle that he ultimately crashed after appearing noticeably unsteady at the controls:

The 28-year-old later told police his friend, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Kendall Wright, was the one who crashed the Lamborghini.

Williams has since paid to have damage caused by the crash repaired.

