NBA Rumors: Latest on Rockets' Trade Attempts, Kyrie Irving Suitors and More

The 2018 NBA offseason might be finished delivering blockbusters, but it continues to populate the rumor mill as clubs fill out their rosters and the remaining free agents try dipping into what's left of the salary pool.

There is no idle time for executives, even if this qualifies as the slow point on the Association's calendar. Some teams still haven't addressed all their present needs, and those that have are always plotting potential paths to future improvements.

The latest buzz, compiled below, includes one contender's efforts to strengthen its ranks and two major-market organizations eyeballing a possible big-ticket addition in next summer's free-agent crop.

Rockets Are Wing Shopping?

While the Houston Rockets have encountered a few hiccups this summer—the departures of Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute—they've still managed to enjoy some big-picture success.

Chris Paul committed to another four seasons in Space City. Clint Capela inked a team-friendly $90 million deal for the next five years. James Ennis and Michael Carter-Williams could both prove to be moderate value buys, while Carmelo Anthony should arrive sooner rather than later.

But Rockets general manager Daryl Morey is never one to rest on his laurels, and he's reportedly still seeking another way to bulk up his perimeter group.

"I do think they'll get a wing," ESPN's Zach Lowe said on The Lowe Post podcast. "Kent Bazemore was rumored today. I think the package would be Ryan Anderson and their first-round pick. ... I've heard they talked to the Heat. ... I could see like Tyler Johnson [for the] same package. ... I've heard they've kicked the tires on JR Smith."

There probably aren't many conversations that group Bazemore, Johnson and Smith together, but there's a consistent theme—perimeter players who can make open shots and theoretically switch on defense. Bazemore is the best at the latter, but his career three-point percentage (36.0) lags behind those of Johnson (37.1) and Smith (37.4).

As Lowe conceded, none of the players is a perfect fit. And it's anyone's guess if their current employers would consider a likely late first-rounder as adequate compensation for taking on the two years and $41.6 million left on Anderson's deal.

But if Houston can get one of these trades done, it should be getting a player who can log reasonably significant minutes against the Golden State Warriors at the expense of one who hasn't been able to.

Kyrie Irving Has Suitors in the Big Apple?

While Kyrie Irving has the option of entering free agency in 2019 (he holds a $21.3 million player option for 2019-20), it's hard to imagine him finding a better basketball situation than he has with the Boston Celtics.

Their unique blend of established stars, up-and-comers and future assets gives them both a lofty floor and a sky-high ceiling.

They were one win shy of the NBA Finals this past season despite losing Gordon Hayward on opening night and then Irving in mid-March. They'll benefit both from getting their stars healthy and having youngsters such as Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown becoming more seasoned.

So, what makes Irving's possible free-agency venture interesting? Because it's hard to say that finding the best on-court environment is what matters most to him when he asked to move away from the Cleveland Cavaliers and sacrificed the annual Finals ticket he had alongside LeBron James.

If Irving does consider heading elsewhere, he won't be short on suitors. Marc Stein of the New York Times reported hearing "credible rumblings" that both the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks plan to chase Uncle Drew.

Former No. 2 pick D'Angelo Russell is Brooklyn's current floor general, but he's slated for restricted free agency next summer. He's a gifted scorer—particularly for a 22-year-old—but even he might admit he's not Kyrie.

The Knicks, meanwhile, are still sorting out their point guard rotation. They have three former lottery picks in the mix—Frank Ntilikina, Trey Burke and Emmanuel Mudiay—but only the Frenchman is signed beyond next season. Plus, New York has already experimented with playing Ntilikina at shooting guard, which might be his long-term NBA home.

In other words, if Irving said he wanted to come to the Empire State, there are no discernible roadblocks in his path.

Cavs Adding David Nwaba?

David Nwaba has lingered in free agency longer than he should have.

It didn't help that he first entered the market as a restricted free agent—the Chicago Bulls pulled his qualifying offer before inking Jabari Parker—but even then, Nwaba's wait for a new pact seems especially lengthy given his toughness, energy and defensive versatility.

The good news for the 25-year-old is he's apparently waiting no longer.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports first reported Nwaba reached an agreement to sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The final deal is still being ironed out, league sources told Charania, but Nwaba will soon join a Cavs wing rotation aiming to swiftly recover from LeBron James' exit.

Nwaba made 70 appearances (21 starts) for the Bulls last season, averaging 7.9 points and 4.7 rebounds over 23.5 minutes. He's not a three-point shooter (19 makes in 90 career games), but he sticks to his strengths (career 49.4 field-goal percentage) and flies around the floor defensively.

He could have a sizable opportunity in Cleveland. Cedi Osman is unproved, Jordan Clarkson is underwhelming and both JR Smith and Kyle Korver seem like potential trade candidates given their ages and contracts.

Restricted free agent Rodney Hood could factor into the equation as well, although Yahoo Sports' Jordan Schultz has heard his negotiations with the Cavs "have stalled."

Statistics used courtesy of Basketball-Reference.com. Salary information obtained via Basketball Insiders.