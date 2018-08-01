UFC 227 Predictions: Main Card Staff Picks

0 of 5

Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC 227 is a two-fight event. Outside the main and co-main events, it gets bleak real quick, but that is one tasty pair of aces at the top of the card.

TJ Dillashaw and Cody Garbrandt are the two best bantamweights in the world, and they do not care for each other. Saturday's rematch will see Dillahsaw defend his title against the man he took it from. It's a grudge match at the highest level.

There's a second strap at stake in the co-main event. Flyweight king Demetrious Johnson is the best fighter in the world right now, and a second win over Olympic gold medalist Henry Cejudo would make the division about as close to cleaned out as it'll get.

The main card is five fights long, even if the clear focus lies at the top even more here than normal, thanks in part to a visit from our old friend the injury bug. Good thing it didn't reach those top two fights, or we'd be dead in the water.

Our picks team is here to break down each main card contest and give a prediction. Nathan McCarter, Matthew Ryder, Steven Rondina and myself, Scott Harris. Let's get it on.