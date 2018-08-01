Draymond Green Talks Tristan Thompson Fight: Cavs Fans Should Keep Parade

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

After The Athletic's Marcus Thompson II reported that Tristan Thompson and Draymond Green were involved in an altercation during an ESPYs afterparty hosted by LeBron James last month, Cleveland Cavaliers fans were so proud of their big man that they planned a parade in his honor.

Well, Green took to Instagram on Wednesday to try to set the record straight—but he doesn't want to rain on Cleveland's parade too much:

The parade is scheduled to be held outside of Quicken Loans Arena on Oct. 13 at 3:10 p.m. ET. Of course, there is significance to the details. The date, 13, is a nod to Thompson's jersey number, and the time is an homage to the Cavaliers comeback from a 3-1 deficit against the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals.

Per the report, Thompson hit Green with a "sucker punch," although it was later summed up as a "shove."

The feud dates back to the end of Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals when Thompson and Green were involved in an on-court skirmish. The two exchanged words after Thompson had been ejected, and ultimately, the Cavs big man shoved the basketball in the Warriors forward's face:

Green later told reporters that he "can meet [Thompson] in the streets any day," per USA Today Sports:

Now that LeBron James has moved onto the Los Angeles Lakers, the Warriors-Cavaliers rivalry will likely fade away after four straight Finals meetings. And that's why the three-time All-Star is willing to let Cleveland have its fun, even if he says the reports don't match reality.

Green may not be wrong about the Cavs, but Cleveland doesn't need a championship to throw a parade. The city held a parade back in January to commemorate the Browns' "perfect" 0-16 season.