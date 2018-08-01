'Origins' Podcast Series to Return with 3 Chapters Including Nick Saban Episode

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 1, 2018

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 08: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates beating the Georgia Bulldogs in overtime to win the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. Alabama won 26-23. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Origins podcast series is returning, with Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban the focus for the third installment.

Origins of a Champion: Nick Saban and Alabama's Crimson Tide will premiere Aug. 8 and examine what has made Alabama a consistent national title contender under Saban. 

Origins host James Andrew Miller interviewed Saban's wife Terry, former Alabama players Barrett Jones and Greg McElroy and Florida Atlantic Owls head coach Lane Kiffin among others for the episode.

Saban has built a dynasty in Tuscaloosa to the extent where anything short of a national championship is considered a disappointing season.

In his first 11 years, Alabama has won five SEC titles and five national titles. The Crimson Tide were unranked to close out Saban's first season in 2007 and have since never finished lower than 10th in the Associated Press' Top 25 poll.

Origins of a Champion: Nick Saban and Alabama's Crimson Tide won't provide all of the answers to explain Alabama's dominance, but it will undoubtedly provide invaluable insight into the mind of Saban.

