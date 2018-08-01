Patriots Rumors: Jordan Matthews Has 'Significant' Injury Amid Eric Decker Buzz

Steven Senne/Associated Press

A hamstring injury suffered by New England Patriots wide receiver Jordan Matthews has reportedly been deemed "significant," according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport added that the injury likely has something to do with the Pats' interest in veteran free-agent wideout Eric Decker.

ESPN.com's Field Yates reported the Patriots hosted Decker for a workout Monday.

Decker spent last season with the Tennessee Titans and finished with 54 receptions for 563 yards and one touchdown. The 31-year-old previously enjoyed stints with the Denver Broncos and New York Jets. During his eight-year career, Decker has topped 1,000 yards and scored double-digit touchdowns in a season on three occasions.

The 26-year-old Matthews is expected to play a significant role for the Patriots this season, especially during the first month of the season with fellow wideout Julian Edelman suspended four games for violating the NFL's policy against performance-enhancing drugs.

After getting traded from the Philadelphia Eagles to the Buffalo Bills last season, Matthews struggled. In 10 games, he finished with 25 receptions for 282 yards and one touchdown.

Matthews topped 800 receiving yards in each of his first three NFL seasons, with his best performance coming in 2015 when he made 85 grabs for 997 yards and eight scores.

If the 2014 second-round pick out of Vanderbilt misses significant time that carries over into the regular season, the Patriots will be forced to shuffle their depth chart at receiver.

Signing Decker is an option, but New England also has the likes of Chris Hogan, Kenny Britt, Malcolm Mitchell, Phillip Dorsett and Cordarrelle Patterson to lean on.

New England opens its regular season Sept. 9 against the Houston Texans.