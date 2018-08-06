Every NFL Team's Biggest Offseason Regret

0 of 32

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

In the NFL, no front office hits on every decision during the spring and summer. Each club has a specific roster move or coaching hire that won't pan out.

Did a team overpay for a free agent? Is it fair to question a certain early-round draft pick? Will an unsuitable coaching hire derail a roster loaded with potential?

Each of these mistakes will have short- and/or long-term repercussions for teams. Some may prove costly in the win-loss column this season. Others could create issues with regard to roster development down the line.

Based on the potential negative fallout, let's walk through every team's biggest offseason regret.