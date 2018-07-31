David Fizdale Says He Wants to Take Knicks to NBA Championship

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

David Fizdale has an end goal in mind as the head coach of the New York Knicks—the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

While visiting Kristaps Porzingis in Latvia, the new Knicks coach gave an interview to Sportacentrs.com and discussed wanting a championship in the Big Apple, via Marc Berman of the New York Post.

"I want to take the Knicks to the championship," Fizdale said. "This is my main and greatest goal—to win the title for New York. Every morning is with this thought. Visiting Latvia and building of relationships with players so that they are more than simple coach-player relations, I believe that establishing such a link is a way to overcome the difficulties in the playoffs."

