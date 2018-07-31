Patriots Rumors: Ex-Broncos, Titans WR Eric Decker Worked Out for NE

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Free-agent wide receiver Eric Decker reportedly worked out with the New England Patriots on Monday.

Field Yates of ESPN reported the update Tuesday and noted the veteran wideout, who previously played for the Denver Broncos, New York Jets and Tennessee Titans, could provide depth for a Pats squad dealing with injuries at the position early in training camp.

Decker discussed the potential of joining the Patriots during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio last month.

"I think the Patriots would be a good fit and being drafted by Josh McDaniels in Denver," he said. "I talked with New England last year during the free agency process in June. That is always an option that I would definitely love to entertain."

McDaniels, who worked with Decker in 2010 as the Denver Broncos' head coach, is currently the Patriots' offensive coordinator.

Decker recorded 54 catches for 563 yards and one touchdown while appearing in all 16 games for the Titans last season. He was limited to three contests for the Jets in 2016 because of a shoulder injury.

Before that, the 31-year-old Minnesota native was one of the NFL's most reliable receivers with three seasons of at least 80 catches, 1,000 yards and 10 scores across a four-year span starting in 2012.

If signed, Decker would join a crowded WR group in New England alongside Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan, Jordan Matthews, Kenny Britt, Phillip Dorsett and Cordarrelle Patterson, among others.

He'd need a strong showing during camp and the preseason to earn a spot on the final 53-man roster.