Brock Lesnar Leaving Paul Heyman Is Giant Mistake for WWE Raw

On Monday's episode of Raw, Brock Lesnar was portrayed as a heel who respects no one.

While the WWE Universe loves it when the Universal Championship holder treats people like trash and carves a path of destruction—that's when he's at his best—Lesnar and WWE Creative went too far when they had him attack Paul Heyman.

Hitting Raw general manager Kurt Angle with a massive F-5 garnered a massive reaction from the crowd, but laying his hands on his advocate and treating him poorly throughout the show is not a good sign for the future.

All signs point to Heyman and Lesnar no longer working together on WWE programming.

The company has been working hard this year to make Lesnar the dislikable heel, playing upon the fact he hardly ever shows up Raw but still has time to make a grandiose appearance in the Octagon at a UFC pay-per-view.

The main reason behind the decision to make wrestling fans hate Lesnar is Vince McMahon's unwavering commitment to getting Roman Reigns over with the WWE Universe.

By making Lesnar the ultimate bully, even some of the fans who hate Reigns are starting to favor him over The Beast, as seen in Miami when the crowd chanted for The Big Dog to end Raw.

While WWE management will view turning Lesnar into a despicable heel to ensure Reigns gets positive reactions as a success due to the response from fans Monday, taking Heyman away from The Beast is a major blow to the former UFC champion's character.

Not only is Heyman one of the main reasons wrestling fans have come to enjoy seeing Lesnar when he decides to show up to Raw or a WWE PPV, but he also acts as the mouthpiece for The Beast when he shows up for work and—more importantly—when the Universal champion is at home.

Few people in wrestling can tell as convincing of a story or put over a challenger through their promos more than Heyman. The industry veteran knows exactly how to get fans to hate his client and how to build up Lesnar's opponent as a megastar worthy of stepping in the ring with the champion.

Lesnar dumping Heyman could result in the advocate working with other WWE Superstars—a major coup for whoever is lucky to be represented by the future Hall of Famer—but it won't make up for The Beast lacking the mouthpiece he needs.

As seen from Lesnar's original return to WWE programming in 2012 without Heyman by his side, the promos were atrocious and his booking was lackluster. Once the advocate returned, though, the promos involving the two men were a highlight of Raw, and The Beast was booked to be the top Superstar in the business.

Without Heyman, Lesnar would once again be forced to lean on his own promo skills.

If the long-term plan is for Lesnar to drop the title at SummerSlam on August 19 and leave to focus on his UFC conquests for the foreseeable future, then keeping Heyman on WWE Programming is a smart move by the company.

On the other hand, if Lesnar will be working with both companies just as he did leading up to his UFC fight with Mark Hunt in 2016, the decision to tease tension between The Beast and his advocate was the wrong move.

