Anthony Davis 'Happy' for DeMarcus Cousins, but 'Now He's the Enemy'

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans superstar Anthony Davis seemingly has mixed feelings regarding DeMarcus Cousins' decision to sign with the Golden State Warriors.

When asked by Angel Diaz of Complex about the situation, Davis offered support for his former teammate but also made it clear things have changed between them from a basketball perspective:

"I mean, I'm happy for him. He did what he did. He chose the right team for his career right now with his injury, I'm assuming. I wish the best of luck to him and we'll see him three maybe four times this year, and try to beat him. Now he's the enemy. Anybody who's not on the Pelicans is an enemy to me. He went from a teammate to an enemy."

Cousins inked a one-year, $5.3 million deal with the Warriors this offseason.

The Pels acquired Cousins in a trade with the Sacramento Kings during the 2016-17 season, and he went on to form a potent frontcourt combination with Davis.

Cousins appeared in 48 games last season before suffering a torn Achilles, which forced him to miss the remainder of the campaign.

In New Orleans, Cousins averaged 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game and earned an All-Star nod in 2017-18.

Despite his high level of production, Cousins told Marc J. Spears of ESPN's The Undefeated the Pelicans never made him an offer in free agency.

Instead, New Orleans signed former Los Angeles Lakers power forward Julius Randle.

While Cousins likely left money on the table by signing with the Warriors, he will join a situation in which there won't be much pressure for him to rush back to the court before he's ready.

Golden State will also provide him a prime opportunity to win a championship before he hits the free-agent market again next offseason.

The Warriors eliminated the Pelicans in the second round of the playoffs last season in five games, but Cousins wasn't a factor because of his injury.

If the Pelicans and Warriors meet again during the 2018-19 postseason, the rivalry figures to be significantly more personal now that Cousins has crossed enemy lines.