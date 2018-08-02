WWE SummerSlam 2018 Match Card Doesn't Need John Cena to Be Great

Credit: WWE.com

WWE SummerSlam 2018 is still several weeks out, yet the nearly complete card looks strong on paper despite being John Cena-less for the first time in over a decade.

Similar to how The Undertaker has long been synonymous with WrestleMania, Cena has played an important role in the success of SummerSlam since 2004. He has competed in countless classics at the event against the likes of CM Punk, Daniel Bryan and Batista, and he has helped put over a plethora of opponents.

Cena's streak of solid SummerSlam outings ended last year when he clashed with Baron Corbin in a clunker. Despite emerging victorious on that night, it was apparent the veteran's presence on the pay-per-view was not needed.

Credit: WWE.com

The same could have been said about WrestleMania 34, which was already stockpiled with star power by the time the 41-year-old started lobbying for a match with Undertaker. As anticipated as that outing was by fans who had wanted nothing more than to see them face off for several years, it wasn't guaranteed to be great.

Sure enough, Cena vs. Undertaker wasn't officially announced until moments before it actually happened. The matchup itself lasted all of two minutes, with Undertaker making short work of the 16-time world champion in the most lopsided loss in The Champ's career.

Of course, Cena rebounded by beating Triple H in an entertaining affair at the Greatest Royal Rumble later in April, but his character currently has zero motivation to return in time for SummerSlam on August 19.

Assuming Cena was going to be back for SummerSlam, there aren't too many wrestlers he could realistically face and have a marquee match with. Most of Raw and SmackDown Live's top stars are locked up in other programs, and a rematch with Undertaker would just feel rushed.

That isn't to say Cena doesn't have a handful of fresh feuds awaiting him when he resurfaces, though. Samoa Joe would be an intriguing opponent for him as well as Braun Strowman, but both have matches set in stone for SummerSlam.

As WWE's second biggest show of the year behind WrestleMania, SummerSlam has typically featured every notable name under contract who isn't injured. But this year the rest of the roster can make up for Cena not competing at the event and it will still manage to exceed expectations.

Despite the build being lackluster (at least on the Raw side), this year's loaded lineup for SummerSlam is nothing to scoff at. Granted, Brock Lesnar versus Roman Reigns is nothing new, but the possibility of a Money in the Bank cash-in from Strowman will keep fans intrigued.

Plus, AJ Styles defending his WWE Championship against Samoa Joe is bound to be excellent, while Daniel Bryan versus The Miz has been years in the making. Almost every active championship between both brands (as well as 205 Live) will be up for grabs as well, so an attraction match featuring Cena isn't required for SummerSlam 2018.

Even at five hours in length (if not longer), SummerSlam has no room for Cena, leaving an in-ring return up in the air for the time being.

Graham Mirmina, aka Graham "GSM" Matthews, is an Endicott College alumnus and aspiring journalist. Visit his website, Next Era Wrestling, and "like" his official Facebook page to continue the conversation on all things wrestling.