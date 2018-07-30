Yankees Rumors: Pitcher Adam Warren Traded to Mariners

Elsa/Getty Images

The New York Yankees have reportedly traded relief pitcher Adam Warren to the Seattle Mariners, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Yankees will receive international pool money.

While the Yankees are trying to improve their own roster before the July 31 non-waiver deadline, they are apparently unafraid to deal away players on their major league roster.

Warren entered Monday with a 2.70 ERA in 24 appearances, plus 37 strikeouts and just 12 walks in his 30 innings.

Seattle (62-43) is four games back of the Houston Astros for first place in the American League West, although they would earn the second Wild Card spot if the season ended today. The Yankees (67-37) hold the other Wild Card position.

Adding Warren helps the Mariners improve a bullpen that already has some elite arms at the back in Edwin Diaz and Chasen Bradford. The challenge has been finding consistency in the rest of the staff, with the team ranking just 14th in the majors with a 3.92 bullpen ERA, via ESPN.

With the team also adding left-handed pitcher Zach Duke Monday, per Greg Johns of MLB.com, the unit could become a strength for the stretch run of the season.

Considering the organization hasn't reached the playoffs since 2001, every little bit helps in this regard.

On the other hand, this is another bizarre move to weaken that could Yankees as they hope to contend in 2018.

They have already traded away relievers Giovanny Gallegos and Chasen Shreve as well as utility hitter Brandon Drury in the past week. While the team has upgraded the pitching staff with the acquisitions of Zach Britton and J.A. Happ, these other moves may hurt the major league squad while it attempts to contend for a title in 2018.

Still, the dealing shows the Yankees' patience in building a contender that could potentially have a large window. By adding pool money for international free agents on multiple deals, the team clearly has a plan to add even more help to an already strong farm system.