Trae Young Buys $138,000 Matte Black Audi R8, Shares Video on Instagram

Bart Young/Getty Images

Atlanta Hawks rookie Trae Young is already taking advantage of his first NBA contract.

The No. 5 pick of the 2018 NBA draft showed off what he said was the first car he's purchased for himself on Instagram Monday—a matte black Audi R8.

His parents apparently surprised him at the Oklahoma City airport with the new car, complete with a bow on it.

According to James Lumalu of Busted Coverage, the car costs at least $138,700, not including any additional add-ons that might have come with the custom ride.

Considering the former Oklahoma star already signed his rookie deal, which according to RealGM comes with a first-year salary of $4,463,700, Young can obviously afford the new car.