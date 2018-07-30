Trae Young Buys $138,000 Matte Black Audi R8, Shares Video on Instagram

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 30, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 10: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks looks to pass against the Chicago Bulls during the 2018 Las Vegas Summer League on July 10, 2018 at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images)
Bart Young/Getty Images

Atlanta Hawks rookie Trae Young is already taking advantage of his first NBA contract. 

The No. 5 pick of the 2018 NBA draft showed off what he said was the first car he's purchased for himself on Instagram Monday—a matte black Audi R8.

His parents apparently surprised him at the Oklahoma City airport with the new car, complete with a bow on it.

According to James Lumalu of Busted Coverage, the car costs at least $138,700, not including any additional add-ons that might have come with the custom ride.

Considering the former Oklahoma star already signed his rookie deal, which according to RealGM comes with a first-year salary of $4,463,700, Young can obviously afford the new car.

