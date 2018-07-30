Jerry Jones Reportedly Told by NFL to Stop Discussing Cowboys' Anthem Policy

Gus Ruelas/Associated Press

The NFL reportedly has had enough of Jerry Jones speaking publicly about his policy of the Dallas Cowboys players being on the field and standing during the national anthem prior to games.

Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Star-Telegram wrote Monday: "Jones informed several local media televisions stations who had booked him for interviews on their Sunday night show from training camp in Oxnard, California, that questions about the national anthem and his team's policy were not permitted because the NFL had told him to stop speaking on the matter."

On July 19, the NFL and NFL Players Association released a joint statement saying they were in ongoing negotiations over the league's policy during the anthem and that no rules would be "issued or enforced" during those discussions.

