Stephen Curry Will Play in 2018 Ellie Mae Classic Golf Tournament

Lance Iversen/Associated Press

Steph Curry is returning to the links.

The Golden State Warriors guard has been granted a sponsor exemption to participate in the Web.com Tour's Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae for the second straight year.

"The players on the Web.com Tour welcomed me with open arms in 2017, and it was an amazing experience to play with up-and-coming PGA Tour stars inside the ropes at TPC Stonebrae," Curry said in a statement.

"I have been fortunate to be a member of an incredible team in the Golden State Warriors, and I was elated to feel that same level of camaraderie on-site last year. Golf is a game that has provided wonderful experiences in my life, and I am excited to return to the Ellie Mae Classic in August."

Curry, 30, shot eight over par in last year's event before missing the cut by 11 strokes. He finished ahead of three Web.com Tour players on the leaderboard.

"The Ellie Mae family welcomes Stephen back to the Ellie Mae Classic. He's a champion on the court, and we look forward to seeing that Warriors spirit on the green," said Jonathan Corr, president and CEO of Ellie Mae.

"With Stephen joining the field, he'll play alongside the world's greatest golfers while bringing the sport of golf to Bay Area sports fans who might not have come out to watch the tournament in previous years. We're looking forward to a great event and to another great year supporting the tournament's tradition of philanthropy."

Curry is an avid golfer who participated in the American Century Championship earlier this month, finishing tied for 11th in the event Tony Romo won. He is currently a 0 handicap, per ESPN's Bob Harig.

The event will begin play Aug. 9.