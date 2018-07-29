Steelers Rumors: Ramon Foster Avoids Knee Surgery; Could Be Out 4-5 Weeks

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 29, 2018

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive linemen Maurkice Pouncey (53), Marcus Gilbert (77), Ramon Foster (73), Alejandro Villanueva (78) and David DeCastro (66) move between fields during NFL football practice, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers guard Ramon Foster did not suffer any ligament damage in his knee after a scary hyperextension during training camp.

 of NFL Network reported Foster will instead miss just four or five weeks of action. That puts him in line to be available for the Steelers' regular-season opener against the Cleveland Browns on September 9.

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

