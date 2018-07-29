Steelers Rumors: Ramon Foster Avoids Knee Surgery; Could Be Out 4-5 Weeks

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers guard Ramon Foster did not suffer any ligament damage in his knee after a scary hyperextension during training camp.

Aditi Kinkhabwala‏ of NFL Network reported Foster will instead miss just four or five weeks of action. That puts him in line to be available for the Steelers' regular-season opener against the Cleveland Browns on September 9.

