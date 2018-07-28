Jarvis Landry Rips Dolphins Culture, Begged Adam Gase for Bigger Route Tree

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

It's safe to say Jarvis Landry is happy to no longer be a member of the Miami Dolphins.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated's Ben Baskin, one of the newest members of the Cleveland Browns' receiving corps ripped into the Dolphins and shed some light on his relationship with head coach Adam Gase.

"[In Miami] no one appreciated s--t," he said. "Here it's blue-collar, it's hard-working. People that actually appreciate what you bring to the table."

Landry added that he repeatedly asked Gase to expand his route tree—a suggestion the Dolphins boss did not take to kindly.

"When I’d go to talk to [Gase] about it, he’d curse me out," Landry said. "'Why are you telling me how to do my job?' It got to the point where the environment was just awful."

Landry earned three Pro Bowl nods in Miami thanks to his prowess as a slot receiver. Dating back to his debut in 2014, he logged a whopping 400 receptions for 4,038 yards and 22 touchdowns over his first four seasons in South Florida.

However, that high usage came largely on shallow, simplified routes that didn't require Landry to make plays downfield. According to a statistical analysis conducted by Locked On Dolphins' Travis Wingfield, 44.6 percent of Landry's 112 catches last season came within three yards of the line of scrimmage.

Additionally, 20.5 percent of of his catches came directly at, or behind, the line of scrimmage.

But now that he's on the Browns, Landry may not have to work solely out of the slot.

According to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, Landry is expected to start on the outside in Cleveland opposite Josh Gordon and, as a result, will "go deep more frequently."