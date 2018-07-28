LaVar Ball Announces Big Baller Brand Baby Clothing Line

Cassy Athena/Getty Images

LaVar Ball is already in the process of adding a baby clothing line to the Big Baller Brand after his son, Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball, welcomed his daughter to the world Sunday.

Ball hinted to TMZ Sports the new apparel will come with the tagline "Baby Baller Brand."

TMZ Sports was also the first to report the arrival of Lonzo's daughter, Zoey Christina Ball, with his longtime girlfriend, Denise Garcia.

He posted a message on Twitter with her initials and birthdate:

It's unclear when the latest additions to the Big Baller Brand will hit the marketplace, but LaVar noted as soon as Zoey was born she became part of the family business, saying "she's a worker."