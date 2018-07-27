Ezekiel Elliott: Cowboys Standing for National Anthem Shows They Have 'Unity'

Gus Ruelas/Associated Press

Running back Ezekiel Elliott told reporters Friday he believes the Dallas Cowboys' decision to stand for the national anthem is an example of the organization's "culture" and "unity."

"Us as a team, we chose to stand together for the anthem," Elliott said, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Clarence Hill Jr. "It was our decision. I think it just shows our culture. It shows that we have unity. We’re going to stand as one. But we’re the Dallas Football Cowboys. We stand for the national anthem."

On Wednesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said players on his team will not be allowed to stay in the locker room during the anthem, an option that was made available by virtue of May's new anthem policy, which has since been frozen as the NFL and NFLPA explore alternative solutions.

"You know where I stand, our team knows where I stand. That is where we are," Jones said. "Our policy is you stand during the anthem, toe on the line."

Speaking to reporters Friday, Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins referred to Jones as a "bully" who acts with less regard for his players than Jeffrey Lurie.

"I don't see Jeffrey as a bully like Jerry Jones is. Lucky for me, I don't play for the Cowboys," Jenkins said, per ESPN.com's Tim McManus. "Nor would I want to. I think it's unfortunate that you have owners like him that use his position to intimidate and intentionally thwart even the idea of his players thinking individually or having a voice about issues that affect their communities daily, which is unfortunate."