Nick Saban, Alabama Reportedly Agree to Contract Extension Through 2025

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJuly 27, 2018

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2018, file photo, Alabama coach Nick Saban leads his team onto the field before the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Georgia in Atlanta. Saban should feel right at home at the College Football Hall of Fame, the facility hosting part of this week's SEC media days. The Hall of Fame in downtown Atlanta is only a short walk from Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where six months ago Saban’s Alabama team beat Georgia for his sixth national championship. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
David Goldman/Associated Press

Nick Saban and the University of Alabama reportedly agreed to terms Friday on a new contract that will extend his existing deal by one year through 2025.

According to ESPN.com's Chris Low, Saban will now earn a base salary of $7.5 million with a bonus of $800,000 in 2018. The amended terms also state Saban will earn annual raises of $400,000. 

The news comes a little over a year after Alabama's board of trustees compensation committee approved a three-year extension that paid Saban $11.25 million in 2017 and included a $4 million signing bonus. 

According to USA Today's database, Saban was far and away the highest-paid head coach in college football last season. 

Clemson's Dabo Swinney ranked second at $8,526,800, while Michigan's Jim Harbaugh ($7,004,000) and Ohio State's Urban Meyer ($6,431,240) clocked in at No. 3 and No. 4, respectively. 

Saban, 66, has stitched together a sensational resume since arriving at Alabama in 2007. Since then, he's transformed the Crimson Tide into the nation's premier power house with a record of 132-20 (.868), which includes five national championships. 

Alabama will begin its latest title defense Sept. 1 when it kicks off the 2018 season against the Louisville Cardinals in Orlando, Florida. 

