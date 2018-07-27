Nick Saban, Alabama Reportedly Agree to Contract Extension Through 2025

David Goldman/Associated Press

Nick Saban and the University of Alabama reportedly agreed to terms Friday on a new contract that will extend his existing deal by one year through 2025.

According to ESPN.com's Chris Low, Saban will now earn a base salary of $7.5 million with a bonus of $800,000 in 2018. The amended terms also state Saban will earn annual raises of $400,000.

The news comes a little over a year after Alabama's board of trustees compensation committee approved a three-year extension that paid Saban $11.25 million in 2017 and included a $4 million signing bonus.

According to USA Today's database, Saban was far and away the highest-paid head coach in college football last season.

Clemson's Dabo Swinney ranked second at $8,526,800, while Michigan's Jim Harbaugh ($7,004,000) and Ohio State's Urban Meyer ($6,431,240) clocked in at No. 3 and No. 4, respectively.

Saban, 66, has stitched together a sensational resume since arriving at Alabama in 2007. Since then, he's transformed the Crimson Tide into the nation's premier power house with a record of 132-20 (.868), which includes five national championships.

Alabama will begin its latest title defense Sept. 1 when it kicks off the 2018 season against the Louisville Cardinals in Orlando, Florida.