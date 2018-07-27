DeAndre Hopkins Says He's Underrated Among Top NFL WRs

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins believes he deserves more recognition as one of the NFL's elite wideouts.

According to ESPN.com's Sarah Barshop, Hopkins said the following Friday: "I definitely feel like I'm underrated. I think I'm the best receiver in the NFL. Having guys ranked in front of me that I know that I'm better than, that's always going to drive me."

The 26-year-old was named to the Pro Bowl for the second time in his career last season, and he was also given an All-Pro first-team nod for the first time.

