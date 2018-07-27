DeAndre Hopkins Says He's Underrated Among Top NFL WRs

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJuly 27, 2018

Houston Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins is introduced prior to an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins believes he deserves more recognition as one of the NFL's elite wideouts. 

According to ESPN.com's Sarah Barshop, Hopkins said the following Friday: "I definitely feel like I'm underrated. I think I'm the best receiver in the NFL. Having guys ranked in front of me that I know that I'm better than, that's always going to drive me."

The 26-year-old was named to the Pro Bowl for the second time in his career last season, and he was also given an All-Pro first-team nod for the first time.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Titans Lock Down Delanie Walker for 2 More Years

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Titans Lock Down Delanie Walker for 2 More Years

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Texans Love Training Camp in West Virginia

    Houston Texans logo
    Houston Texans

    Texans Love Training Camp in West Virginia

    Mark Lane
    via Texans Wire

    Report: Chargers' Verrett (Achilles) Likely Out for Year

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Chargers' Verrett (Achilles) Likely Out for Year

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Malcolm Jenkins Calls Jerry a 'Bully' for Anthem Comments

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Malcolm Jenkins Calls Jerry a 'Bully' for Anthem Comments

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report