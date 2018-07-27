Malcolm Jenkins Calls Jerry Jones a 'Bully' for Comments on Anthem Policy

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins called Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones a "bully" for saying Cowboys players must stand for the national anthem.

Jenkins said Friday he's engaged in conversations with Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie about protests during the anthem and has noticed a major difference compared to what he's heard from Jones.

"Jeffrey's been very supportive of us from the beginning," he told reporters. "I don't see Jeffrey as a bully like Jerry Jones is. Lucky for me, I don't play for the Cowboys, nor would I want to. It's unfortunate that you have owners like him that use his position to intimidate and intentionally thwart even the idea of his players thinking individually or having a voice about issue that effect their communities daily. It's unfortunate."

