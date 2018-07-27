Justin Watkins Announces Departure from Florida After 2nd Arrest in 3 Months

Ed Zurga/Getty Images

Freshman cornerback Justin Watkins announced Friday that he is leaving the University of Florida's football program in a since-deleted tweet, per Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald.

Watkins was arrested Tuesday for the second time in three months and charged with third-degree felony kidnapping/false imprisonment and domestic battery by strangulation, according to ESPN.com's Edward Aschoff.

He is also facing two misdemeanor charges of first-degree battery.

Gators head coach Dan Mullen previously announced that Watkins had been suspended indefinitely from team activities.

According to the arrest report published by WCJB in Gainesville, Florida, Watkins allegedly held a woman down on a bed while punching, slapping and choking her on July 20.

Watkins was previously arrested in May for allegedly following a female student to a gas station before breaking her cellphone and kicking her car, per Aschoff.

The Clermont, Florida, native played both corner and wide receiver at East Ridge High School before committing to play at the University of Florida.

According to 247Sports, Watkins was a 4-star recruit who ranked as the No. 89 overall player in the Class of 2018.

Watkins was released from Alachua County Jail on Wednesday on $40,000 bond, per Thomas Goldkamp of 247Sports.