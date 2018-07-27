Baker Mayfield: 'I'd Never Get My Mind Right' to Be Backup QB

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield may start the 2018 season in a backup capacity, but he isn't resigning himself to that possibility.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the 2018 No. 1 overall draft pick doesn't want to lose his drive by giving up on winning the starting job:

"Uh, I would never get my mind right to be a backup. That's the second that I would be complacent. That's the second that I'd stop working. You've always got to keep working like you're going to be the best and that's the same thing Tyrod [Taylor] has done his whole life. It doesn't matter the position you're in. If you're not going to work hard, then you're not doing it right."

Mayfield is currently behind Taylor on Cleveland's depth chart.

Browns head coach Hue Jackson has been clear since the draft that his plan is to start Taylor over Mayfield when the 2018 regular season commences.

On Wednesday, Jackson said Mayfield is "not ready to walk out there right now and play," per Cabot.

In May, Jackson made a definitive declaration regarding the team's quarterback situation as well, according to Cabot: "I'm not going to back off of this. We can keep writing this narrative, Tyrod Taylor's the starting quarterback of this football team, and that won't change."

The 23-year-old Mayfield has an impressive resume that includes a Heisman Trophy.

Last season at Oklahoma, Mayfield threw for 4,627 yards, 43 touchdowns and six interceptions en route to winning college football's biggest honor.

Taylor has never been that prolific at any level, but he is coming off a three-year stint as the Buffalo Bills' starting quarterback.

Last season, Taylor helped Buffalo reach the playoffs for the first time since 1999.

Although Mayfield is a competitor who wants to start immediately, he said Thursday that he has no issue with the way Jackson is handling the quarterback situation.

Mayfield's first chance to show he deserves some consideration for the starting job in a game setting will come Aug. 9 when the Browns face the New York Giants in their preseason opener.