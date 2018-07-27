Texas LB Demarco Boyd Suspended Amid Assault Charges from July 4 Incident

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The University of Texas announced Thursday that redshirt sophomore linebacker Demarco Boyd has been suspended from all team activities, according to Bryan Fischer of College Football Talk.

Per Tony Plohetski and Brian Davis of the Austin American-Statesman, the suspension announcement came after Boyd was charged with misdemeanor assault stemming from a July 4 incident.

In the statement, Texas head coach Tom Herman said the following about the decision to suspend Boyd: "We are aware of the situation with Demarco Boyd and have suspended him from all team activities at this time. We will continue to monitor the legal process and pending its completion, determine any further action."

According to Plohetski and Davis, Boyd allegedly assaulted a 20-year-old man following a car accident in West Austin, Texas.

Boyd turned himself in to authorities on Thursday before being released.

He is a Gilmer, Texas, native and the brother of Longhorns starting senior cornerback Kris Boyd.

The younger Boyd saw limited action last season and was primarily used in a reserve and special teams role.

Boyd was expected to be among the backups to starting senior middle linebacker Anthony Wheeler during the 2018 campaign.