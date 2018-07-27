WWE Rumors Roundup for Week of July 27 Ahead of SummerSlam 2018

1 of 5

WWE.com

Randy Orton went out on SmackDown this past week and delivered one of the best promos of the past five years.

Short and simple—Orton turned on the fans, going heel in the process. He was already mostly there after attacking Jeff Hardy in a vicious manner, but watching him link his former Legend Killer gimmick right into suggesting the fans themselves are the real legend killers was more brutal than any harm he could've done to a guy wearing face paint.

Orton is simply more interesting when he's playing the bad guy, so it's refreshing to hear he pushed for the change in direction, according to WrestleVotes: "Regarding Randy Orton’s heel turn, it has been something he’s wanted for a while now. Orton definitely pushed for it. I’m expecting him to be the top heel on SmackDown going forward. With him, Nakamura, Joe, Miz & Almas, SD has a strong mix of main event level heels."

Orton is the perfect addition to the heel stable on blue brand, and going bad doesn't mean he can't feud with those guys either. Based on his comments about indie wrestlers, it only seems like a matter of time before we get a legendary showdown between Orton and Styles.