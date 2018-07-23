Stephanie McMahon Announces WWE Evolution, the 1st-Ever All-Women's PPV

Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

The WWE announced Monday the creation of an all-women's pay-per-view that will be the first of its kind.

Stephanie McMahon provided the breakdown alongside Triple H and Vince McMahon on Raw:

The event, titled "Evolution," will take place on Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. ET at NYCB LIVE, home of Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island, New York.

In addition to the Mae Young Classic Finals, the competition will include title matches for Raw, SmackDown and NXT women's titles.

Although the full card remains to be seen, fans should expect to see most of the biggest female stars of the current era as well as past legends.

"You can expect to see the best of all brands—that's Ronda [Rousey], Charlotte [Flair], Alexa [Bliss], Sasha [Banks], Carmella, Nia Jax, Asuka, everyone—plus you'll get to see Trish Stratus, Lita will be there, you're going to see some legends," Paul "Triple H" Levesque said, per Tim Fiorvanti of ESPN.com. "You're also going to see stars of now and the future in Shayna Baszler and the women of NXT."

Alexa Bliss is especially excited about the upcoming event:

The women's division in WWE has been in existence for decades, although there has been a greater emphasis on the wrestlers in recent years. The title was remade in time for WrestleMania 32 in 2016, with Charlotte coming away with the belt.

With former UFC star Ronda Rousey also quickly becoming one of the biggest new stars in the sport, it appears to be a perfect time for an all-women's PPV.