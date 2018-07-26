JJ Redick Says He Nearly Signed Contract with Pacers over 76ers

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Prior to re-signing with the Philadelphia 76ers, JJ Redick gave strong consideration to joining the Indiana Pacers.

On the most recent episode of his podcast (via The Score's Mitch Robinson), Redick outlined how close he came to signing with the Pacers.

"I almost signed with Indy, I mean I was an hour away, two hours away," he said. "I was very close, I had a 5 p.m. deadline and it was basically 12:30-1 o'clock in the afternoon when Philly changed the offer."

Redick wound up receiving a one-year deal from the Sixers worth between $12-13 million.

The 34-year-old added he was initially nervous during free agency because of how the market was shaping up with so many teams fighting the salary cap.

"In the back of my mind I'm thinking 'well, if something happens where I can't go back to Philly and the market dries up, what do you do?'" he said.

After joining the 76ers last year, Redick fit in perfectly with the organization's young core of Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Dario Saric. He averaged a career-high 17.1 points per game and shot 42 percent from three-point range.

The Pacers were able to get the shooting help they needed by adding Tyreke Evans and Doug McDermott in free agency.