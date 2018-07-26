John Wall on USA Basketball Photo: 'It Looks Like I Just Got to Jail'

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 26, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 25: John Wall poses for a head shot during USAB Minicamp in Las Vegas, Nevada at the Wynn Las Vegas on July 25, 2018. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

John Wall got ruthlessly roasted on Twitter for his Team USA picture Thursday. 

If you're feeling bad for the Washington Wizards star, don't. 

Even Wall himself wasn't impressed.

"I sent it to my mom and said it looks like I just got to jail," Wall told B/R's Yaron Weitzman.

The Wizards tweeted the picture before the post was deleted after being mocked so much Wall started trending on Twitter.

The picture is, suffice it to say, not Wall's best look. Perhaps he spent a little too much time basking in the Las Vegas sun. Maybe he had a rough night. Or, you know, it could have just been a picture taken at the exact wrong time.

We've all been there. Before you go roasting Wall too hard, ask yourself: How many times have you had to retake a squad pic on a night out because you "didn't look right?" Ever retake a selfie you're Snapchatting to a potential love interest because the lighting didn't hit your face correctly?

Exactly.

We've all kind of been there.

Plus, as Adi Joseph of CBS Sports pointed out, a lot of these Team USA pictures didn't turn out so great:

Either way, if Wall's roasting himself, the photo should be fair game. 

Related

    Metrics 101: Warriors Starting 5 or 5 No. 1 Picks?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Metrics 101: Warriors Starting 5 or 5 No. 1 Picks?

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report

    Lakers Have +160 Odds to Win Title with LeBron

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Lakers Have +160 Odds to Win Title with LeBron

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Execs Tell Raptors How They'd Please Kawhi

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Execs Tell Raptors How They'd Please Kawhi

    Ric Bucher
    via Bleacher Report

    Chinese Team Gives Wade 2-3 Days to Accept Offer

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Chinese Team Gives Wade 2-3 Days to Accept Offer

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report