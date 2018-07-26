John Wall on USA Basketball Photo: 'It Looks Like I Just Got to Jail'

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

John Wall got ruthlessly roasted on Twitter for his Team USA picture Thursday.

If you're feeling bad for the Washington Wizards star, don't.

Even Wall himself wasn't impressed.

"I sent it to my mom and said it looks like I just got to jail," Wall told B/R's Yaron Weitzman.

The Wizards tweeted the picture before the post was deleted after being mocked so much Wall started trending on Twitter.

The picture is, suffice it to say, not Wall's best look. Perhaps he spent a little too much time basking in the Las Vegas sun. Maybe he had a rough night. Or, you know, it could have just been a picture taken at the exact wrong time.

We've all been there. Before you go roasting Wall too hard, ask yourself: How many times have you had to retake a squad pic on a night out because you "didn't look right?" Ever retake a selfie you're Snapchatting to a potential love interest because the lighting didn't hit your face correctly?

Exactly.

We've all kind of been there.

Plus, as Adi Joseph of CBS Sports pointed out, a lot of these Team USA pictures didn't turn out so great:

Either way, if Wall's roasting himself, the photo should be fair game.