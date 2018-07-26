Manchester United Transfer News: Harry Maguire Fee Reportedly £75 Million

Henry Browne/Getty Images

Leicester City will demand £75 million from Manchester United Harry Maguire, according to Metro's Sean Kearns.

It's likely an asking price hefty enough to put the Red Devils off trying to sign the England international, with the Old Trafford club reluctant to match the world-record fee for a defender paid by rivals Liverpool to acquire Virgil van Dijk back in the January transfer window.

Kearns noted how United are prepared to work out a transfer set to recoup the Foxes up to £55 million. However, Leicester aren't in a rush to sell since Maguire only joined the club on a five-year contract from Hull City last summer.

The Foxes' demands could scupper United's bid to add a young talisman to an already capable defence. United conceded the second-fewest goals in the Premier League last season, but manager Jose Mourinho is still open to upgrading his options at the heart of the back four.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

His club has already approached Leicester about Maguire, per James Nursey of the Daily Mirror, although his report put Maguire's value at £65 million. The fact Maguire's asking price seems to increase with every fresh cycle of rumours, only underlines how much Leicester are likely to fight to keep him.

In fact, "the Foxes are privately making their position on Maguire clear" ahead of the deadline for this summer's transfer window on Thursday, August 9, according to BBC Sport's Simon Stone.

Hitting a roadblock in pursuit of Maguire may only add to Mourinho's apparent discontent. Kearns said Mourinho is frustrated with the United board, with signings or the lack thereof, the probable cause.

It's easy to see why Mourinho would want Maguire since the 25-year-old is rapidly maturing into a formidable and accomplished centre-back. Specifically, he is combining brawn and aggression with a natural composure in possession.

The mix makes Maguire an obvious focal point for any defence. Mourinho hasn't found one of those yet, despite signing Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof in the last two years.

Injuries and inconsistency from England internationals Chris Smalling and Phil Jones haven't helped, while discipline and fitness problems have plagued Marcos Rojo. There is a space for Maguire in Mourinho's best starting XI, but Leicester's position is strong.

He's a recent investment who can form a tough partnership with former United man Jonny Evans at the King Power Stadium. United have the resources to sign any player but don't expect the Foxes to make things easy if this brewing saga drags on.