Atlanta Hawks Announce 'Fan-Friendly' Concession Prices

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 26, 2018

This image taken with a fisheye lense shows The Philips Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks NBA basketball team, Thursday, July 6, 2017, in Atlanta. A former security manager at the arena says white entertainers performing there were allowed to bypass security measures while similar requests by black entertainers were denied. Alleging racial discrimination, Samuel R. Hayes III filed a federal lawsuit on Monday against Atlanta Hawks LLC, which operates the arena. The lawsuit says Hayes was fired because he's black and because he complained about security measures that he says were selectively enforced based on race. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore/Associated Press

The Atlanta Hawks aren't expected to have a contending team in 2018-19, but at least they'll be able to draw fans in with their concession prices. 

The team provided the latest breakdown of prices for food and drinks Thursday:

According to Tim Tucker of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Hawks took a page out of the Atlanta Falcons' playbook after the team also reduced prices at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

While Philips Arena holds more than 18,000 people, the Hawks were dead last in the NBA last season with an average attendance of just 14,409, according to Basketball Reference.

Although the 24-58 record likely had a lot to do with the small crowds, cheaper food and drinks could lead to more fans and a happier environment next season.

Cheap beer could also help cut through any awkwardness if the Hawks ever have another Tinder-themed night.

Related

    Metrics 101: Warriors Starting 5 or 5 No. 1 Picks?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Metrics 101: Warriors Starting 5 or 5 No. 1 Picks?

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report

    Lakers Have +160 Odds to Win Title with LeBron

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Lakers Have +160 Odds to Win Title with LeBron

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    How the Raptors Can Make Kawhi Stay

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How the Raptors Can Make Kawhi Stay

    Ric Bucher
    via Bleacher Report

    Chinese Team Gives Wade 2-3 Days to Accept Offer

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Chinese Team Gives Wade 2-3 Days to Accept Offer

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report