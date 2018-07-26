Atlanta Hawks Announce 'Fan-Friendly' Concession Prices

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The Atlanta Hawks aren't expected to have a contending team in 2018-19, but at least they'll be able to draw fans in with their concession prices.

The team provided the latest breakdown of prices for food and drinks Thursday:

According to Tim Tucker of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Hawks took a page out of the Atlanta Falcons' playbook after the team also reduced prices at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

While Philips Arena holds more than 18,000 people, the Hawks were dead last in the NBA last season with an average attendance of just 14,409, according to Basketball Reference.

Although the 24-58 record likely had a lot to do with the small crowds, cheaper food and drinks could lead to more fans and a happier environment next season.

Cheap beer could also help cut through any awkwardness if the Hawks ever have another Tinder-themed night.