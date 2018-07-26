Brian Hartline Named Ohio State WR Coach After Zach Smith's Firing

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 26, 2018

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 07: Wide receiver Brian Hartline #82 of the Miami Dolphins loosens up during warmups before the Dolphins met the Baltimore Ravens in a game at Sun Life Stadium on December 7, 2014 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)
Chris Trotman/Getty Images

Ohio State named former NFL wide receiver Brian Hartline as its interim wide receivers coach for the 2018 season after firing Zach Smith following a report about alleged domestic violence against ex-wife Courtney Smith.

Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.com reported the update Thursday and provided a statement from head coach Urban Meyer about the promotions of Hartline, who played collegiate for the Buckeyes, and Corey Dennis to work more closely with the wideouts.

"I am very confident with the individuals on this coaching staff and both Brian and Corey are quality young men," Meyer said. "I anticipate both of them doing well with their new responsibilities."

Hartline joined the OSU staff last year following a seven-year NFL career that featured stops with the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns.

A fourth-round pick in the 2009 draft out of Ohio State, he finished his time in the league with 344 catches for 4,766 yards and 14 touchdowns in 104 games.

Last July, the Ohio native discussed his transition to coaching and the opportunity to work under a coach who has enjoyed as much success as Meyer.

"I was always told I'd be good coach," Hartline told reporters. "And I always said I'd never coach because it would take too much time. But I'm just hooked on it. As a football junkie, [being around Meyer is] a huge opportunity and a huge blessing. I can't be grateful enough."

Going from joining the staff to working as a top assistant for an elite program in one year is a meteoric rise, which is why the Buckeyes probably decided to utilize the interim label.

Hartline is set to work with a receiver group headlined by Johnnie Dixon and Austin Mack as Ohio State looks to push toward another national title.

Related

    Report: Talks Breakdown in Potential Wrigley Bowl

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Report: Talks Breakdown in Potential Wrigley Bowl

    Tradition Staff
    via Saturday Tradition

    ESPN: VY-Led Texas the Best Team of Past 20 Years

    College Football logo
    College Football

    ESPN: VY-Led Texas the Best Team of Past 20 Years

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    Ohio State in the Mix for a 4-Star WR in 2020

    Ohio State Football logo
    Ohio State Football

    Ohio State in the Mix for a 4-Star WR in 2020

    Land-Grant Holy Land
    via Land-Grant Holy Land

    Burrow the Heir to a Tumultuous History of LSU QBs

    Ohio State Football logo
    Ohio State Football

    Burrow the Heir to a Tumultuous History of LSU QBs

    TigerRag.com
    via TigerRag.com