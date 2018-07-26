Brian Hartline Named Ohio State WR Coach After Zach Smith's Firing

Chris Trotman/Getty Images

Ohio State named former NFL wide receiver Brian Hartline as its interim wide receivers coach for the 2018 season after firing Zach Smith following a report about alleged domestic violence against ex-wife Courtney Smith.

Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.com reported the update Thursday and provided a statement from head coach Urban Meyer about the promotions of Hartline, who played collegiate for the Buckeyes, and Corey Dennis to work more closely with the wideouts.

"I am very confident with the individuals on this coaching staff and both Brian and Corey are quality young men," Meyer said. "I anticipate both of them doing well with their new responsibilities."

Hartline joined the OSU staff last year following a seven-year NFL career that featured stops with the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns.

A fourth-round pick in the 2009 draft out of Ohio State, he finished his time in the league with 344 catches for 4,766 yards and 14 touchdowns in 104 games.

Last July, the Ohio native discussed his transition to coaching and the opportunity to work under a coach who has enjoyed as much success as Meyer.

"I was always told I'd be good coach," Hartline told reporters. "And I always said I'd never coach because it would take too much time. But I'm just hooked on it. As a football junkie, [being around Meyer is] a huge opportunity and a huge blessing. I can't be grateful enough."

Going from joining the staff to working as a top assistant for an elite program in one year is a meteoric rise, which is why the Buckeyes probably decided to utilize the interim label.

Hartline is set to work with a receiver group headlined by Johnnie Dixon and Austin Mack as Ohio State looks to push toward another national title.