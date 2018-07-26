NFL Rumors: Browns Trying out Ex-Bengals CB Adam 'Pacman' Jones

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJuly 26, 2018

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam
David Richard/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns will reportedly hold a tryout for free-agent cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones on Friday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jones spent the past eight seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals after previous stints with the Tennessee Titans and Dallas Cowboys.

