NFL Rumors: Browns Trying out Ex-Bengals CB Adam 'Pacman' Jones

David Richard/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns will reportedly hold a tryout for free-agent cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones on Friday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jones spent the past eight seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals after previous stints with the Tennessee Titans and Dallas Cowboys.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.





