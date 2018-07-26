NBA Rumors: Dwyane Wade Given Deadline to Accept Zhejiang's Contract Offer

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJuly 26, 2018

Miami Heat's Dwyane Wade in action during the first half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers, Monday, April 16, 2018, in Philadelphia. The Heat won 113-103. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The Zhejiang Golden Bulls have reportedly given veteran guard Dwyane Wade a deadline of two to three days to respond to their contract offer.

According to the Beijing Youth Daily (h/t former Chinese basketball reporter Zhang Duo and Ira Winderman of the Sun-Sentinel), the Chinese Basketball Association club will pursue other foreign players if Wade does not accept.

Per Chinese media reports (h/t ESPN.com), Zhejiang offered Wade a three-year, $25 million contract.

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

