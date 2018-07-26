NBA Rumors: Dwyane Wade Given Deadline to Accept Zhejiang's Contract Offer

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The Zhejiang Golden Bulls have reportedly given veteran guard Dwyane Wade a deadline of two to three days to respond to their contract offer.

According to the Beijing Youth Daily (h/t former Chinese basketball reporter Zhang Duo and Ira Winderman of the Sun-Sentinel), the Chinese Basketball Association club will pursue other foreign players if Wade does not accept.



Per Chinese media reports (h/t ESPN.com), Zhejiang offered Wade a three-year, $25 million contract.

